Latest Forecast: Windy And Much Warmer On Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Wind gusts reached the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane in the Colorado mountains early Wednesday morning including 96 mph in Georgetown. The wind flipped at least one semi on it’s side along I-70.
A High Wind Warning continues from the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties west to Vail Pass through midnight Wednesday night. Gusts will continue to reach the 75-100 mph range at times.
Meanwhile in the metro area we may experience gusts as high as 40 mph at times especially for areas west of I-25.
All the wind also means much warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 70. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be at least 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday (which was 20 degrees warmer than Monday).
Thursday will bring less wind and therefore slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s. But that’s still far above normal for early November. And above normal weather will continue through the upcoming weekend.
And speaking of the weekend, don’t forget we go back to Mountain Standard Time Saturday night which means clocks move BACK one hour. Yes we get the hour of sleep we lost in the spring but we also get 4:45 pm sunsets next week which are always difficult to accept.
