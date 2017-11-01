2nd Grader Does ‘Handstands For Cans’ Instead Of Trick-Or-Treating

DENVER (CBS4)– Most kids will be sorting and eating through their Halloween candy today, but a 7-year-old in Louisville is counting her blessings after making a difference.
Dressed up as a gymnast, Tessa Hirt went house-to-house doing hand stands for canned food donations instead of asking for candy.
She came up with the idea last year and calls it “hand stands for cans.” Everything she collects will be donated to the Sister Carmen Community Center in Lafayette.
“There are a bunch of families out there who don’t have any food and I want to help them,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Her father followed her around with a wagon to collect the food and couldn’t be more proud.
“Beyond the fact she’ll have less cavities it was fun that she was doing something that really showed her maturity and how she cares for other people. She’s a very caring little girl,” said Eric Hirt.
