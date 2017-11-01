2nd Grader Does ‘Handstands For Cans’ Instead Of Trick-Or-Treating

Filed Under: Boulder County, Handstands for Cans, Lafayette, Louisville, Peak To Peak Charter School, Sister Carmen Community, Tessa Hirt

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Most kids will be sorting and eating through their Halloween candy today, but a 7-year-old in Louisville is counting her blessings after making a difference.

Dressed up as a gymnast, Tessa Hirt went house-to-house doing hand stands for canned food donations instead of asking for candy.

handstands for cans 12vo frame 219 2nd Grader Does Handstands For Cans Instead Of Trick Or Treating

Tessa Hirt (credit: CBS)

She came up with the idea last year and calls it “hand stands for cans.” Everything she collects will be donated to the Sister Carmen Community Center in Lafayette.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“There are a bunch of families out there who don’t have any food and I want to help them,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

handstands for cans 12vo frame 448 2nd Grader Does Handstands For Cans Instead Of Trick Or Treating

Tessa Hirt (credit: CBS)

Her father followed her around with a wagon to collect the food and couldn’t be more proud.

cans for candy 5pkg transfer frame 260 2nd Grader Does Handstands For Cans Instead Of Trick Or Treating

(credit: CBS)

“Beyond the fact she’ll have less cavities it was fun that she was doing something that really showed her maturity and how she cares for other people. She’s a very caring little girl,” said Eric Hirt.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch