Award Winning Teacher Presented With $25,000 In Surprise Ceremony

By Andrea Flores

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Grandview High School teacher is the winner of a prestigious award for her work in the classroom.

Lisa Rodgers, an AP biology teacher, won the $25,000 Milken Educator Award during a surprise ceremony at Grandview High School Tuesday.

Rodgers is the only Milken Educator Award winner from Colorado this year. She was chosen to receive the award for creating an engaging, blended learning classroom for her students. She records lectures and creates pre-lab videos, allowing students to examine material.

“There’s a lot of things on the planet that you can’t control, but you can control what’s happening in your classroom, that becomes very powerful,” Rodgers said. “Every day I come in and try to do the best that I can for the kids that I’ve got and teach them the curriculum in front of me and prepare them for the future in any way I can.”

Rodgers teaches both ninth grade physical science and AP biology. When she took over AP biology three years ago, the program had one half-full class. Now the school has three completely full sections, with 100 percent of students sitting for the AP exam at the end of the year. In Rodgers’ care, students’ AP scores are among the highest in the district; 95 percent of her students score 3 or higher.

“Lisa Rodgers is an outstanding teacher who ignites a love of learning and a passion for science in her students,” said Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Harry Bull. “She embodies the values of creativity and innovation in designing lessons and uses technology to enrich student learning.”

The Milken Educator Awards, created by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987, recognizes teaching excellence publicly not only to inspire educators but students and entire communities about the importance of joining the teaching profession.

