High School Given The All Clear After Report Of A Gun

DENVER (CBS4) – Things are back to normal at East High School after a report of a gun in the building.

east high school 1 High School Given The All Clear After Report Of A Gun

(credit: CBS)

Denver police searched the school Wednesday morning after a student texted Safe2Tell saying someone had a weapon.

“We’re pleased that this student had this information and brought it to our attention,” said Denver Public Schools spokesman Will Jones. “That’s the purpose of Safe2Tell — we want our students and faculty members to feel empowered if they feel uncomfortable. To make sure the appropriate authorities get that information.”

The school locked all the doors, including classrooms, but instruction continued during the search.

east high school 2 High School Given The All Clear After Report Of A Gun

(credit: CBS)

It took about an hour to clear the school and no weapon was found.

Additional Resources

Get more information about Safe2Tell Colorado at safe2tell.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch