Full Closure Of I-25 Takes Place Wednesday Night

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting a full closure of Interstate 25 in the southbound direction from 120th Avenue to 104th Avenue starting Wednesday night.
The closures will take the place from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews work to install a new storm infrastructure. CDOT crews will also perform necessary paving and patching.
Drivers traveling on I-25 southbound can take the 120th Avenue exit to southbound Huron Street, then turn left onto eastbound 104th Avenue to get back to I-25 southbound.
Detour routes are expected to have up to 25 minute delays.
The overnight closures are expected to end early Friday morning.
