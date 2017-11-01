Full Closure Of I-25 Takes Place Wednesday Night

By Andrea Flores

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting a full closure of Interstate 25 in the southbound direction from 120th Avenue to 104th Avenue starting Wednesday night.

(credit: CDOT)

The closures will take the place from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews work to install a new storm infrastructure. CDOT crews will also perform necessary paving and patching.

Drivers traveling on I-25 southbound can take the 120th Avenue exit to southbound Huron Street, then turn left onto eastbound 104th Avenue to get back to I-25 southbound.

Detour routes are expected to have up to 25 minute delays.

The overnight closures are expected to end early Friday morning.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

