Chemo Can’t Stop A Hard Worker

By Alan Gionet

(CBS4) – Alyse Ware is waiting to get sick again. She had another chemotherapy treatment yesterday. Three times out of five treatments, she’s ended up in the hospital. One time she got an infection that turned to sepsis. Sometimes it’s a day before she gets sick, other times a two or three days. Still, Alyse is ready to handle it.

“I’ve never looked at it with a fear of mortality.” She’s non-stop salesperson. She’s still won two “Employee of the Month” awards, even while fighting cancer.

We are telling stories about people dealing with cancer as I take part in "No Shave November."

Alyse loves sales. It’s all commission so there are no sick days or paid vacation days. She’s earned five new clients over the past month. Four the month before that. She works a list that averages 45 clients a month selling advertising. Stopping was not an option and she’s happy for it.

“It’s really the only thing that keeps your mind going. It’s your savior really. It takes your mind off of the cancer.” Thankfully, there’s health insurance with her work.

Her breast cancer is a very aggressive type known as HER2. It was caught early, but she won’t let it go. “By the time they catch it next time, you’re fighting for your life. That’s why I’m doing chemo.” It makes her want to skip them and she’s looking at eight months more. She loves her hair. She’s been wearing a newly approved cooling cap called a Digni Cap that chills her hair follicles, helping her keep it. Insurance doesn’t cover it, “but it’s still cheaper than a wig.”

It all hard for such an active person, but you won’t hear her complain. She loves to ski, has always done hot yoga three to four times a week. Hikes with her husband. They went to Hanging Lake to see the eclipse at 90 percent. It was quite a task to hike up the hill after her treatments, but she did it. “It was absolutely amazing.”

She has three grown children and a supportive family. She’s had a great deal of help from a friend Cindy and an aunt who both have been through breast cancer. Her mother is a 40 year survivor from a slow growing cancer. It can be beaten. “I’d like to give back and help others when it’s all over. “ Alyse has a lot to give and with her drive, count on it.

