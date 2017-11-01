Broncos’ Simmons Excited To Become A Daddy

DENVER (CBS4) – The team doesn’t have much to be happy about on the field lately, but off the field Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is ecstatic.
Simmons used his Instagram account to announce on Tuesday that he and his wife are expecting a baby.
He wrote: “What an amazing step we are taking in growing our little family!” and shared a photo of he and his wife Taryn Simmons posing with their dog. Justin is holding a baby’s T saying “baby SIMMONS” and Taryn is holding baby booties in the photo.
The due date is sometime in May.
Justin and Taryn got married a year and a half ago.