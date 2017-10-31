COMING UP: Skills For The Hot Job Market, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Former Teacher Gets 90 Days For Sexually Assaulting Girl

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A former high school music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of probation, despite objections from the victim and prosecutors.

Zachary Timbrell, who is married and has two young children, had pleaded guilty to sex assault by a person in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child. He was sentenced Monday in Arapahoe County Court and must register as a sex offender.

The victim, now 19, said the assaults happened over several months last year, including one incident that lasted several hours in a hotel room.

District Judge Ben L. Leutwyler III noted the 32-year-old Timbrell’s remorsefulness and ongoing rehabilitation therapy in handing down the sentence. Prosecutors had asked for a three-year prison sentence.

