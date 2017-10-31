Utah Murder Suspect May Be Tied To Suspicious Death in Golden

By Tom Mustin

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The discovery of a body in an R.V. in Golden may be linked to the deadly shooting of an international student on the University of Utah campus.

24-year-old Austin Boutain and his wife are now in custody in Utah.

Crime scene investigators in Golden sifted through evidence, after the grisly discovery.

“There are clear signs this person did not die of natural causes,” Golden Police Captain Joe Harvey told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Early Saturday morning, Golden police checked the trailer at the Clear Creek RV Park after receiving a tip from Utah police. Inside they found the body of 63-year-old Mitchell Bradford Ingle.

“I live here. I don’t like seeing this stuff going on,” said resident Tom Mares.

Boutain was named a person of interest in the case. He had been wanted in Monday’s deadly shooting of University of Utah student, Chen Way Gwoh in Salt Lake.

The shooting started as an attempted car-jacking near campus.

Boutain and his wife, Kathleen, also named a possible suspect in Colorado, were seen in Utah driving a Ford truck with with Colorado plates which were registered to the victim in Golden.

“We don’t know what their connection to our case is, but we certainly want to speak to both of them regarding our investigation here, ” said Captain Harvey.

Golden police say the Colorado victim had been dead for a few days. It’s not clear how the man died, and investigators haven’t released a possible motive for the crime.

Mares says the crime has shaken his community.

“I don’t like seeing this kind of stuff happening. This is a nice safe quiet neighborhood. Someone from outside came in and brought this upon us,” he said.

Tuesday afternoon, police took Boutain into custody in Utah.

Golden police say he has a long record with ties to several states. They don’t know why he was in Colorado.

Now Mares is searching for answers.

“It’s uncomfortable, but it’s one situation. It’s not everybody. It’s just somebody from the outside that came in that’s ruined it for us and the city of Golden.”

Golden police investigators and the D.A.”s office are heading to Utah to interview Austin and Kathleen Boutain.

As of now they are still being called “persons of interest” in the Colorado death.

