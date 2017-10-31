COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Hockey Coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police Respond To Report Of Accident, Find Truck On Fire

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – A truck was found on fire early Tuesday morning near 29th and Josephine Street, a few blocks north of City Park.

The Denver Police Department said they were called to a single vehicle accident in the area at approximately 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found an empty truck that was on fire.

The Denver Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames. An arson investigator was called to the scene to take a closer look at the charred vehicle.

Police said they are looking into whether the truck was stolen.

