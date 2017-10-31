Tivoli Student Union On Auraria Campus Said To Be Haunted

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The Auraria Campus is home to the oldest neighborhood in Denver and a lot of rich local history, including the Tivoli Student Union.
Once a brewery built in 1870 the Tivoli is now a hub of activity for three colleges by day. Students go there to grab lunch, hang out with friends or study for exams.
But at night some say this building takes on a different feel with a different kind of activity.
The Tivoli is said to be haunted by the spirits of workers killed when the building was a brewery.
Jason Quartava, a MSU Denver alumni, has recorded paranormal activity in the Tivoli, including an audio recording of a little girl sighing.
You can see more about the Ghosts of Tivoli and Quartava’s work in the video linked to this story.
