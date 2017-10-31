COMING UP: Skills For The Hot Job Market, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Tivoli Student Union On Auraria Campus Said To Be Haunted

Filed Under: Auraria Campus, Ghosts of Tivoli, Haunted Tivoli, MSU Denver, Tivoli Student Union

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The Auraria Campus is home to the oldest neighborhood in Denver and a lot of rich local history, including the Tivoli Student Union.

Once a brewery built in 1870 the Tivoli is now a hub of activity for three colleges by day. Students go there to grab lunch, hang out with friends or study for exams.

RELATED: Spookiest Places In Denver

But at night some say this building takes on a different feel with a different kind of activity.

The Tivoli is said to be haunted by the spirits of workers killed when the building was a brewery.

Jason Quartava, a MSU Denver alumni, has recorded paranormal activity in the Tivoli, including an audio recording of a little girl sighing.

You can see more about the Ghosts of Tivoli and Quartava’s work in the video linked to this story.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch