SWAT Team Called After Man Dies In Shooting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County sheriff’s investigators say a man has died after being shot in a parking lot on Highline Circle, near Arapahoe Road and Broadway.

It happened Monday evening.

Officials identified the victim as 30-year-old Adolph Arellano, of Denver.

Deputies are looking for a white female with purple hair. They say they received tips that the suspect might be in a nearby apartment building.

They say they tried asking her to come out, but she refused.

The SWAT team was called in and a search warrant was granted, forcing neighboring residents to be evacuated.

They say the home was empty when they went inside. After about seven hours since the crime was committed, residents were allowed back into their homes just after midnight.

Investigators say they don’t believe this was a random shooting. They are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

