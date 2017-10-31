COMING UP: Skills For The Hot Job Market, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Second Grader Does ‘Handstands for Cans’ This Halloween

By Kathy Walsh

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – For most children, Halloween is all about the costumes and the candy.

But not for one 7-year-old girl in Louisville. Tessa Hirt has turned trick or treating into a chance to do something for charity.

Among the ghosts and goblins in her Louisville neighborhood on this All Hallows’ Eve is the little gymnast with the spirit of giving.

No sweets for this second grader. For Tessa, Halloween is about helping.

“I wanted to collect cans for families in need,” Tessa told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh.

It started last October. Tessa’s school, Peak to Peak Charter, was having a non-perishable food drive for an area charity.

“She’s a caring little girl,” said proud dad Eric Hirt.

So much so, Tessa got the idea to make the day about collecting cans, not candy.

She dresses up as an Olympic gymnast. When someone answers the door, she says, “Hi, my name is Tessa. I would do a handstand if you’re able to donate a non-perishable food or can.”

When neighbors hand over the can, Tessa does a handstand right on your front porch.

Tessa’s dad has been amazed by her take.

“We had well over 200 cans, and our wagon actually wasn’t big enough,” Hirt said.

Tessa estimates she did more than 250 “Handstands for Cans” last year.

She’s pumped to perform even more this year, but she admits she’s tempted by the traditional treats.

“Well, maybe just a little,” she said.

Tessa will be happy to take your can and maybe a little chocolate, too.

Peak to Peak Charter donates the canned food to Sister Carmen Community in Lafayette.

