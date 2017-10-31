COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Hockey Coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Latest Forecast: A Dry And Cool Halloween, Then A Windy Wednesday

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday starts with a combination of clouds, flurries, and even some patchy fog. Then skies will gradually clear through the afternoon allowing for sunshine to appear to first time since Sunday. The extra sunshine should push temperatures to be about 20 degrees warmer Tuesday afternoon compared to Monday afternoon.

For trick-or-treaters, plan on partly cloudy skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 40s through about 8 p.m. Then temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. Everyone along the Front Range will stay above freezing tonight. Sunset is at 5:57 p.m.

24 Latest Forecast: A Dry And Cool Halloween, Then A Windy Wednesday

Looking ahead to Wednesday, plan on mostly sunny skies along with much warmer temperatures in the lower 70s. It will also be windy. Westerly winds will gust over 25 mph at times in the metro area. The foothills and mountains east of Vail Pass are under a High Wind Watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for gusts as strong as 75 mph (hurricane force starts at 74 mph).

16 Latest Forecast: A Dry And Cool Halloween, Then A Windy Wednesday

Lighter wind is expected for Thursday through the weekend and the weather remains dry and pleasant for early November.

5day Latest Forecast: A Dry And Cool Halloween, Then A Windy Wednesday

drought monitor Latest Forecast: A Dry And Cool Halloween, Then A Windy Wednesday

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch