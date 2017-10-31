Latest Forecast: A Dry And Cool Halloween, Then A Windy Wednesday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday starts with a combination of clouds, flurries, and even some patchy fog. Then skies will gradually clear through the afternoon allowing for sunshine to appear to first time since Sunday. The extra sunshine should push temperatures to be about 20 degrees warmer Tuesday afternoon compared to Monday afternoon.

For trick-or-treaters, plan on partly cloudy skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 40s through about 8 p.m. Then temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. Everyone along the Front Range will stay above freezing tonight. Sunset is at 5:57 p.m.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, plan on mostly sunny skies along with much warmer temperatures in the lower 70s. It will also be windy. Westerly winds will gust over 25 mph at times in the metro area. The foothills and mountains east of Vail Pass are under a High Wind Watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for gusts as strong as 75 mph (hurricane force starts at 74 mph).

Lighter wind is expected for Thursday through the weekend and the weather remains dry and pleasant for early November.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.