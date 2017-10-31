Hurricane Force Wind Expected Tonight West Of Denver

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Hold on to your hats because Mother Nature’s wind machine is going to crank up overnight in the mountains and foothills west of Denver and last all day on Wednesday.
A high wind warning will go into effect at 9 p.m. for communities including Bailey, Conifer, Evergreen, Idaho Springs, Ward, Nederland and Estes Park.
Some places could see wind gusts top out near 100 mph which is the equivalent of a Category Two hurricane.
Power outages are possible along with difficult travel on routes including the Peak to Peak Highway, portions of Interstate 70, U.S. 40 and Highway 93 between Boulder and Golden.
Breezy conditions will be experienced on the adjacent plains, including Denver and along the Interstate 25 urban corridor, with winds up to 30 mph or higher at times.
