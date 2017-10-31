COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Hockey Coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Fatal Utah Carjacking Suspect May Be In Car With Colorado Plates

Filed Under: Austin Boutain, Fatal Carjacking, utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities were searching for the suspected gunman in a fatal carjacking near the University of Utah that caused a campus-wide lockdown late Monday, police said.

austin boutain Fatal Utah Carjacking Suspect May Be In Car With Colorado Plates

Austin Boutain (credit: Salt Lake City Police)

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy said early Tuesday that an injured woman came to the school and reported that her husband had assaulted her while they were camping in Red Butte Canyon, which abuts the east campus.

Brophy said authorities were searching for the woman’s husband, 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected of fatally shooting a person during a carjacking at the mouth of the canyon.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that authorities said Boutain may be driving dark green pickup with Colorado license plates.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren’t immediately releasing the victim’s gender or other details.

At least eight law enforcement agencies were on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Authorities said they believe Boutain is in the foothills above Red Butte Canyon, but were continuing to search the campus. Police said they believe the canyon will be closed all of Tuesday.

The university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place, the Deseret News reported. The lockdown ended six hours later.

University officials canceled Tuesday classes.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch