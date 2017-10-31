COMING UP: Skills For The Hot Job Market, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Former Pastor Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of A Child

Filed Under: Adams County, Agape Bible Church, Robert Wyatt

By Jamie Leary

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former assistant pastor was sentenced in Adams County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Robert Wyatt will spend 13 years in prison.

robert duane wyatt Former Pastor Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of A Child

Robert Wyatt (credit: CBS)

The 50 year old assaulted the girl while working at the Agape Bible Church, which is where the victim’s family attended.

Arrest documents reveal the abuse began as early as January 2015, and the church as well as the victim’s parents knew what was happening, but refused to report it to police.

The investigating officer said the victim’s father and the lead pastor wanted to protect the church and its reputation.

In addition to the charge of sexual assault, Wyatt was also found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

