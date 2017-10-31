Top Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups For NFL Week 9

By Rahul Lal

We’re through eight weeks of the NFL, and fantasy, season. By this point, owners are starting to see a playoff picture take shape and it’s becoming as important as ever to take advantage of the waiver wire – take it from someone who had 95 points on his bench: the waiver wire is incredibly important. Luckily, we didn’t see many serious injuries this week but teams are beginning to give more run to their young guys as some of the veterans are getting fatigued. Many of these young guys will have their best games ahead of them in weeks to come and could make a significant impact for your potential playoff run.

Teams on bye: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Below are a few of our favorite waiver wire pickups for Week 8, and they are separated by the three categories of Add Now, Worth A Look, and finally Deep League Add.

Alex Collins (RB, Baltimore Ravens)

Confidence Level: Add Now

I’m not sure why but Alex Collins is still somehow still on a majority of waiver wires. The second-year running back looks like he’s ready to take the reigns as he’s made the most of Terrance West’s absence from the lineup. Collins busted out for 113 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving on 20 touches. He’s a better runner than Javorius “Buck” Allen and should see the bulk of the carries for a Ravens team that relies heavily on the run moving forward. On the season, Collins is averaging 6 yards per carry and has unique big play ability – albeit with fumble potential. Pick Collins up with confidence as he looks like the back to own in Baltimore.

Marlon Mack (RB, Indianapolis Colts)

Confidence Level: Add Now

This is Mack’s third time appearing in this column and he’s owned in even less percentages of leagues than the above-mentioned Collins. Marlon Mack isn’t going to make Frank Gore irrelevant, but he is incredibly versatile as both a runner and a pass-catcher. In Week 5, Mack turned 10 touches into 93 yards and a touchdown. Last week he turned 9 touches into 66 yards, and against Cincinnati, a tough matchup, Mack got a season-high 11 rushes and a receiving touchdown as well. The Colts ran the ball 27 times and targeted their backs 9 times in Week 8. While neither are going to be RB1’s moving forward, both are flex players and, as the Colts continue play from behind, the team has to utilize Mack’s receiving skills.

Jack Doyle (TE, Indianapolis Colts)

Confidence Level: Add Now

Since his no-catch game against San Francisco in Week 5, Doyle has received a whopping 32 targets. That averages out to nearly 11 targets per game, including his 14 targets that translated into 12 catches, 121 yards and touchdown in Week 8. Breaking down that three-week stretch, he’s averaging 8 receptions, 70+ yards and has brought in two touchdowns while having one called back as well. Doyle has been on the fantasy radar for some time now, but this is your last chance to get your hands on him – Doyle has become Jacoby Brissett’s most-trusted target and, as the team is expected to be without Luck for potentially the entire season, expect this trend to continue.

Robby Anderson (WR, New York Jets)

Confidence Level: Worth A Look

I haven’t been a believer of Anderson’s consistency this season but he continues to prove me wrong. Josh McCown has thrown 9 touchdowns in his last 4 contests and has actually made the Jets look competent – a feat that’s not that easy. Anderson has received an encouraging 28 targets during that stretch, including his 6 reception, 104-yards and a score performance Week 8 against the Falcons. The Jets are going to be playing from behind a lot this season and, while there are a number of tough matchups left, Anderson can have flex appeal in several weeks during the fantasy playoffs.