Deputies And Donuts: Sheriff’s Office Uses Silly Costumes To Share Safety Tips

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Employees with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dressed up in silly costumes to spread a serious message about Halloween safety.

“Sometimes you just find the perfect Halloween costume. Then you have a little fun with it and come up with a funny caption to go with these Halloween safety tips!” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

“Please remember… we’re going to have a lot of kids on our streets on Halloween, so we all have to be extra cautious. Of course, if you see any suspicious people or vehicles, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (303) 277-0211.

The sheriff’s office urged parents to take the following precautions:

Make sure kids know how to dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency or if they become lost.

Know the route your children will be taking, and make sure a trusted adult accompanies your children.

Set limits on when your children should return home.

Make sure kids cross streets only at corners or crosswalks. Even though you can see cars, they can’t always see you!

Always try to walk on the sidewalk. If you’re on a street without a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street (against traffic).

Watch out for cars turning or backing out of driveways.

Make the entrance to your home well-lit.

Explain the difference between “tricks” and “vandalism” to your children.

Tell your kids not to eat their goodies until they return home. Inspect their treats for anything suspicious.

They also had some advice for keeping your pets safe.

“Our Animal Control officers have found that Halloween can be a confusing night for pets – with doorbells ringing and strangers milling around,” officials said. “To prevent your animals from escaping, seclude them in a room away from the front door, and make sure if they’re outside they can’t run off or jump a fence. Do not take your dog with you when trick-or-treating.”

“We hope everyone has a safe and fun Halloween!” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If you need us for anything, please call 303-277-0211.”