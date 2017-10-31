COMING UP: Skills For The Hot Job Market, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

‘Gentrification Is Very Real’: Cold Crush Bar Shut Down

Filed Under: Cold Crush Bar, Denver Central Market, Joe's Liquors, RiNo Neighborhood

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – A bar known for its hip hop music and sometimes violence is gone.

Cold Crush was at 27th and Larimer Streets in the RiNo neighborhood. The area was recently named as one of the top neighborhoods in America by Lonely Planet travel.

Cold Crush’s lease was not renewed. It comes after shootings including the murder of a rapper and complaints that it had become a public nuisance.

cold crush business 6pkg transfer frame 40 Gentrification Is Very Real: Cold Crush Bar Shut Down

(credit: CBS)

Diara Baff, an employee of Cold Crush spoke with CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

“Do you think it’s now different type of culture and some want you out?,” asked Sallinger. “I think gentrification in this area is very real,” said Baff.

cold crush business 6pkg transfer frame 98 Gentrification Is Very Real: Cold Crush Bar Shut Down

(credit: CBS)

That gentrification can be seen across the street in the Denver Central market. A conglomeration of hip, modern eateries and old-style markets.

It’s a neighborhood caught between the new and old.

cold crush business 6pkg transfer frame 1021 Gentrification Is Very Real: Cold Crush Bar Shut Down

(credit: CBS)

Tim Choi, the manager of Joe’s Liquors, said “The developers are wanting to come in and develop their own ideas of what neighborhood should be.”

Without a hint, Choi said new businesses in the area wrote to the city in an attempt to hinder renewal of their liquor license.

The RiNo Arts District President, Lamie Licko, says the district played the role of mediator.

“RiNo stepped in to stop that process from going to a place where a lot of damage could be done,” said Licko.

cold crush business 6pkg transfer frame 219 Gentrification Is Very Real: Cold Crush Bar Shut Down

(credit: CBS)

Joe’s Liquors signed a good neighbor agreement, and kept its license.

Choi, whose father has run the store for many years, was resentful of the attempts to drive them out of business. “It definitely felt like an attack on our integrity and our business,” he said.

RiNo is caught between down and out and young and hip.

A group called Radian | Placematters works with developers and the neighborhood. Executive Director Tim Reinen says they are trying to work with the developers to be more community-centric and more inclusive.

RELATED: Police Search For Suspects After 3 Shot Outside Bar In Denver

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch