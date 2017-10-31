COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Hockey Coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Bison Roundup: Herd Gets Annual Checkup At Wildlife Refuge

By Tori Mason

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge held its annual bison herd roundup and tagging Tuesday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted a heard health check on more than 100 bison.

Bison are extremely athletic and can run at speeds over 30 mph. The roundup itself can be challenging because bison are very stubborn.

Two pickup trucks guide the bison down a path that leads into the corral. Once the bison are contained, the health check begins.

Hair and blood samples from the animals are taken, their weight is measured and some of the younger bison are microchipped.

This is part of a nationwide effort to conserve genetically pure bison and keep the species healthy and thriving.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

