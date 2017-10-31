COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Hockey Coach Jim Montgomery. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Best Non-Beef Burgers In Denver

Filed Under: 5280 Burger Bar, American Grind, Highland Tap and Burger, Larkburger, Park Burger

By Alaina Brandenburger

Colorado is known for excellent beef, but the Denver area is also an emerging hot spot for new, creative chefs. One popular item on any menu is a burger, but these days, you can get a burger made of anything including turkey, bison, chicken and even quinoa. There is a burger for everyone from vegans to the gluten free diner.

gettyimages 97070255 Best Non Beef Burgers In Denver

(credit: James M. Thresher/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Check out one of these restaurants and bite into a delicious burger that is not made of beef. 

Highland Tap and Burger
2219 W. 32nd Ave.
Denver, CO 80211
(720) 287-4493
www.highlandtapdenver.com

Highland Tap and Burger is known as much for craft burgers as for craft beer. Popular non-beef varieties include the Mother Earth burger, which is made with a delicious black bean patty. The Spicy Turkey burger is served with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapenos, creating a burger that kicks you in the mouth. For vegetarians who want a meatless alternative, the Mother Earth burger is one of the best meatless burgers in the city. It is served with roma tomatoes and radish sprouts, bringing a garden of flavor to the dish. 

Larkburger
1617 California St., Unit B
Denver, CO 80202
(720) 250-0533
www.larkburger.com

For those who prefer non-beef burgers, Larkburger has much to choose from. Along with a portabella burger, this restaurant also offers tuna burgers, chicken burgers and turkey burgers. Each is packed with flavor and topped with sauces that complement the flavor of the patty. For instance, the tuna burger is topped with a wasabi ginger sauce, which any sushi fan knows pairs perfectly with fish. Headquartered in Golden, Larkburger has 10 metro area locations, so you can pick up a great burger at a convenient location. 
 
5280 Burger Bar
500 16th St., Suite 160
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 825-1020
www.5280burgerbar.com

Handcrafted burgers pair with handcrafted buns for a perfect bite. 5280 Burger Bar has quickly become one of the most popular burger restaurants in Denver, because of the fresh ingredients and unique menu items. You can order burgers in slider size or full size, which is great if you aren’t quite hungry enough for a full sized burger. Non-beef options include sushi grade ahi tuna, chicken breast, lamb, bison and quinoa. There is a bun for everyone, and they are made fresh, adding to the overall flavor. 

Related: Top Burgers Around Denver

Park Burger
1890 S. Pearl St.
Denver, CO 80210
(720) 242-9951
www.parkburger.com

Another hot spot for gourmet burgers is Park Burger. Park Burger uses fresh ingredients to create burgers that are perfect every time. Patrons who don’t want a beef burger can choose between bison, turkey and veggie patties, or order a burger off of the specialty menu. Park Burger features classics to appease people who prefer a classic burger or a specialty menu that features creative combinations. With four Denver locations, Park Burger is easily accessible, and you can expect the same high quality service at each location.  

American Grind
3200 N. Pecos St.
Denver, CO 80211
(720) 269-4778
www.avantifandb.com/restaurants/american-grind

American Grind features burgers, including the popular Veggiburg. Made with a combination of sweet potato, carrots, chickpea and beets, this veggie patty is as simple as it is hearty. For vegetarians, this burger is an excellent substitute, and it stands on its own as a favorite of omnivores as well. Pair it with house cut fries or a side salad, or opt for add-ons like mushrooms or an egg. The location offers a scenic view of downtown, so take your burger to the patio. 

Related: Top Vegetarian Burgers In Denver

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch