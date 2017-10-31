Best Non-Beef Burgers In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Colorado is known for excellent beef, but the Denver area is also an emerging hot spot for new, creative chefs. One popular item on any menu is a burger, but these days, you can get a burger made of anything including turkey, bison, chicken and even quinoa. There is a burger for everyone from vegans to the gluten free diner.

Check out one of these restaurants and bite into a delicious burger that is not made of beef.

Highland Tap and Burger

2219 W. 32nd Ave.

Denver, CO 80211

(720) 287-4493

www.highlandtapdenver.com

Highland Tap and Burger is known as much for craft burgers as for craft beer. Popular non-beef varieties include the Mother Earth burger, which is made with a delicious black bean patty. The Spicy Turkey burger is served with Monterey Jack cheese and jalapenos, creating a burger that kicks you in the mouth. For vegetarians who want a meatless alternative, the Mother Earth burger is one of the best meatless burgers in the city. It is served with roma tomatoes and radish sprouts, bringing a garden of flavor to the dish.

Larkburger

1617 California St., Unit B

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 250-0533

www.larkburger.com

For those who prefer non-beef burgers, Larkburger has much to choose from. Along with a portabella burger, this restaurant also offers tuna burgers, chicken burgers and turkey burgers. Each is packed with flavor and topped with sauces that complement the flavor of the patty. For instance, the tuna burger is topped with a wasabi ginger sauce, which any sushi fan knows pairs perfectly with fish. Headquartered in Golden, Larkburger has 10 metro area locations, so you can pick up a great burger at a convenient location.

5280 Burger Bar

500 16th St., Suite 160

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 825-1020

www.5280burgerbar.com 500 16th St., Suite 160Denver, CO 80202(303) 825-1020

Handcrafted burgers pair with handcrafted buns for a perfect bite. 5280 Burger Bar has quickly become one of the most popular burger restaurants in Denver, because of the fresh ingredients and unique menu items. You can order burgers in slider size or full size, which is great if you aren’t quite hungry enough for a full sized burger. Non-beef options include sushi grade ahi tuna, chicken breast, lamb, bison and quinoa. There is a bun for everyone, and they are made fresh, adding to the overall flavor.

Related: Top Burgers Around Denver

Park Burger

1890 S. Pearl St.

Denver, CO 80210

(720) 242-9951

www.parkburger.com 1890 S. Pearl St.Denver, CO 80210(720) 242-9951

Another hot spot for gourmet burgers is Park Burger. Park Burger uses fresh ingredients to create burgers that are perfect every time. Patrons who don’t want a beef burger can choose between bison, turkey and veggie patties, or order a burger off of the specialty menu. Park Burger features classics to appease people who prefer a classic burger or a specialty menu that features creative combinations. With four Denver locations, Park Burger is easily accessible, and you can expect the same high quality service at each location.

American Grind

3200 N. Pecos St.

Denver, CO 80211

(720) 269-4778

www.avantifandb.com/restaurants/american-grind 3200 N. Pecos St.Denver, CO 80211(720) 269-4778

American Grind features burgers, including the popular Veggiburg. Made with a combination of sweet potato, carrots, chickpea and beets, this veggie patty is as simple as it is hearty. For vegetarians, this burger is an excellent substitute, and it stands on its own as a favorite of omnivores as well. Pair it with house cut fries or a side salad, or opt for add-ons like mushrooms or an egg. The location offers a scenic view of downtown, so take your burger to the patio.

Related: Top Vegetarian Burgers In Denver