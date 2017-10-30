Brief Outage Leaves Homes Without Power In Denver, Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 50,000 homes in the Aurora area briefly lost power Monday afternoon, according to the outage map on the Xcel Energy website.
At 2:35 p.m., the map show 90 separate outages impacting 56,305 customers.
The outages seemed to be concentrated between South Quebec Street and E470, from East Colfax Avenue and East Quincy Avenue.
“The outage has been reported. Please continue to check back for additional updates regarding the restoration progress,” the Xcel website states.
By 3 p.m., the map showed less than 350 homes without power.
Click here to see the outage map or report an issue.
There was no word on what caused the outages.