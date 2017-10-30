COMING UP: How are education & business coming Together 4 Colorado to provide job skills? Find out at 10 p.m..

Brief Outage Leaves Homes Without Power In Denver, Aurora

Filed Under: Aurora, Power Outage, Xcel Energy

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 50,000 homes in the Aurora area briefly lost power Monday afternoon, according to the outage map on the Xcel Energy website.

At 2:35 p.m., the map show 90 separate outages impacting 56,305 customers.

power outage Brief Outage Leaves Homes Without Power In Denver, Aurora

(credit: Xcel Energy)

The outages seemed to be concentrated between South Quebec Street and E470, from East Colfax Avenue and East Quincy Avenue.

power outage 2 Brief Outage Leaves Homes Without Power In Denver, Aurora

(credit: Xcel Energy)

“The outage has been reported. Please continue to check back for additional updates regarding the restoration progress,” the Xcel website states.

By 3 p.m., the map showed less than 350 homes without power.

Click here to see the outage map or report an issue.

There was no word on what caused the outages.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch