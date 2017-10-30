That’s A Lot! Jamaal Charles Breaks 10,000 Yards-From-Scrimmage Mark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – Broncos running back Jamaal Charles just joined the 10,000 yard club, and he did it in his old stomping grounds of Arrowhead Stadium.
After a 10 yard run in the 4th quarter on Monday night, Charles now has more than 10,000 all-purpose yards in his NFL career. He had 9,956 yards from scrimmage heading into Monday’s game against the Chiefs.
The majority of Charles’s yardage was of course amassed during Charles’ nine seasons with the Chiefs. During that time, he set the Kansas City franchise record for most rushing yards (7,260).
Charles signed with the Broncos as a free agent in the offseason and has been splitting carries with Denver starter C.J. Anderson.
There are now 10 active players in the league who have 10,000 or more yards from scrimmage. They are as follows:
– Frank Gore
– Larry Fitzgerald
– Matt Forte
– Adrian Peterson
– LeSean McCoy
– Brandon Marshall
– Jason Witten
– Marshawn Lynch
– Antonio Gates
– Jamaal Charles