COMING UP: How are education & business coming Together 4 Colorado to provide job skills? Find out at 10 p.m..

That’s A Lot! Jamaal Charles Breaks 10,000 Yards-From-Scrimmage Mark

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles, NFL Career Milestone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – Broncos running back Jamaal Charles just joined the 10,000 yard club, and he did it in his old stomping grounds of Arrowhead Stadium.

jamaal charles Thats A Lot! Jamaal Charles Breaks 10,000 Yards From Scrimmage Mark

Jamaal Charles (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

After a 10 yard run in the 4th quarter on Monday night, Charles now has more than 10,000 all-purpose yards in his NFL career. He had 9,956 yards from scrimmage heading into Monday’s game against the Chiefs.

The majority of Charles’s yardage was of course amassed during Charles’ nine seasons with the Chiefs. During that time, he set the Kansas City franchise record for most rushing yards (7,260).

jamaal charles 3 Thats A Lot! Jamaal Charles Breaks 10,000 Yards From Scrimmage Mark

Jamaal Charles (credit: CBS)

Charles signed with the Broncos as a free agent in the offseason and has been splitting carries with Denver starter C.J. Anderson.

There are now 10 active players in the league who have 10,000 or more yards from scrimmage. They are as follows:

– Frank Gore
– Larry Fitzgerald
– Matt Forte
– Adrian Peterson
– LeSean McCoy
– Brandon Marshall
– Jason Witten
– Marshawn Lynch
– Antonio Gates
– Jamaal Charles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch