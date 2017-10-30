Teen Killed During Violent Weekend In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old boy killed in a shooting during a violent weekend in Colorado Springs.
About 100 people gathered Sunday night in the parking lot of the 24-hour Mexican restaurant where the teen was fatally shot at around 3 a.m. that morning. Two other juveniles were also wounded and taken to the hospital.
Authorities have not released the name of the teen who died.
The shooting happened about three hours after two men and a woman were shot during a large house party about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away. Two of them were hospitalized in critical and stable condition, while the third was listed in serious and stable condition at the time.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)