Latest Forecast: Evening & Overnight Snow For Parts Of Colorado

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s going to be some light snow tonight and early tomorrow across parts of the state thanks to an area of disturbed weather over the southwest US.

Most of the moisture should stay to the west and south of Denver but the I-25 urban corridor is close enough that we need to keep some lingering snow in the forecast just to be safe.

dnac5zwu8aaopba Latest Forecast: Evening & Overnight Snow For Parts Of Colorado

The central and southern mountains will go under a winter weather advisory this evening and it will last into the day on Tuesday. Some places above 9,000 feet could see up to 6 inches of new snow.

Once this system passes by the entire state will experience a drying and warming trend for the rest of the week.

It does look like most locations should clear out by Tuesday night, just in time for trick-or-treating, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s at most places.

5day Latest Forecast: Evening & Overnight Snow For Parts Of Colorado

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Evening & Overnight Snow For Parts Of Colorado

