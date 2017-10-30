COMING UP: How are education & business coming Together 4 Colorado to provide job skills? Find out at 10 p.m..

Hundreds Of Fort Carson Soldiers Welcomed Home

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Fort Carson, U.S. Army

FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of Fort Carson soldiers are back home after spending ten months in Eastern Europe.

Loved ones greeted the troops from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center early Monday morning.

The soldiers were part of a project to increase the ability for troops to respond to potential crises and defend our allies.

The brigade worked in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Germany.

