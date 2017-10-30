COMING UP: How are education & business coming Together 4 Colorado to provide job skills? Find out at 10 p.m..

City Council Unanimously Passes Smoking Ban On 16th Street Mall

Filed Under: 16th Street Mall, Breathe Easy Campaign, Denver City Council, Smoking Ban Ordinance

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council unanimously approved the proposed smoking ban on the 16th Street Mall.

16th street mall smoking 5pkg transfer frame 117 City Council Unanimously Passes Smoking Ban On 16th Street Mall

(credit: CBS)

The approval comes with an amendment to have the Denver Police Department regularly report the number of citations to the council.

City Council President, Albus Brooks is behind what he calls the “Breathe Easy” campaign.

It would be enforced starting December 1 in all public areas on 16th Street from Broadway to Chestnut Place.

RELATED: Vote Expected On Proposed Smoking Ban On 16th Street Mall

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch