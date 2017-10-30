City Council Unanimously Passes Smoking Ban On 16th Street Mall

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council unanimously approved the proposed smoking ban on the 16th Street Mall.
The approval comes with an amendment to have the Denver Police Department regularly report the number of citations to the council.
City Council President, Albus Brooks is behind what he calls the “Breathe Easy” campaign.
It would be enforced starting December 1 in all public areas on 16th Street from Broadway to Chestnut Place.
