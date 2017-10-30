COMING UP: How are education & business coming Together 4 Colorado to provide job skills? Find out at 10 p.m..

Chiefs Dominate Broncos In 1st Half

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (CBS4) — The Kansas City Chiefs scored two touchdowns in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos Monday night, before the Broncos scored a field goal.

Cornerback Marcus Peters #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs high steps after returning a fumble on his way to a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 30, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images )

Marcus Peters scored the first touchdown for Kansas City after a fumble recovery.

Peters recovered a pass from Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian intended for Jeff Heuerman.

“Chiefs CB Marcus Peters now has 17 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2015, the most in the NFL over that span,” NFL Research tweeted.

Then, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith passed to a wide-open Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs score the extra point to make it 14-0.

Brandon McManus scored a 27-yard field goal to bring the score to 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Harrison Butker scored a 25-yard field goal to make if 17-3 at the half.

