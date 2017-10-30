Chiefs Dominate Broncos In 1st Half

KANSAS CITY (CBS4) — The Kansas City Chiefs scored two touchdowns in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos Monday night, before the Broncos scored a field goal.

Good thing the Broncos are at their best when down 14-0. — Mark Haas (@markhaastv) October 31, 2017

Marcus Peters scored the first touchdown for Kansas City after a fumble recovery.

Peters recovered a pass from Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian intended for Jeff Heuerman.

Marcus Peters stealing your #Halloween candy like… pic.twitter.com/oGCKtTXzqQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 31, 2017

“Chiefs CB Marcus Peters now has 17 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2015, the most in the NFL over that span,” NFL Research tweeted.

Then, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith passed to a wide-open Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs score the extra point to make it 14-0.

Smith to Kelce makes this a 14-0 game after the PAT. 6:11 to go in the 1st quarter. Been an awful start for the Broncos. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) October 31, 2017

Brandon McManus scored a 27-yard field goal to bring the score to 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Harrison Butker scored a 25-yard field goal to make if 17-3 at the half.