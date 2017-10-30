High Line Canal Trail Closed For 2 Months During C-470 Project

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Starting Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation will close the High Line Canal Trail at C-470 to begin drainage work as part of the C-470 Express Lanes project.
The full closure is expected to last two months.
The detour will reroute pedestrians and cyclists to Erickson Boulevard, then County Line Road to Primo Road, to get back to the High Line Canal Trail.
According to CDOT, the trails welcomes around 500,000 users every year. They ask that trail users remain cautious through construction areas.
Construction work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.