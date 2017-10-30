Broncos Injury Report: Denver Could Be Missing Key Players Against Healthy Chiefs Team

By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos (3-3) will look to turn things around when the team travels to play the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) on Monday Night Football. Both teams have lost two games in a row, and the Broncos were shut out last week against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4). The Chiefs, on the other hand, lost to a series of wild plays in a last-minute thriller against the Oakland Raiders (3-4).

K.C. started the week with several players showing up on the injury report. But by Saturday, the entire team was expected to play against the Broncos. Meanwhile, the Broncos won’t be in such great shape heading to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

Denver Broncos Missing Key Players

The Broncos started the week with 14 players listed on the injury report. By the end of the week, only Donald Stephenson was listed as out. Several other players are listed as questionable: Todd Davis, Virgil Green, Emmanuel Sanders and Derek Wolfe. Davis and Sanders did not participate in practice all week. Green and Wolfe were participating in practice and will be game time decisions.

Former first rounder Paxton Lynch has been a full participant in practice all week after missing the first six weeks of the season with a shoulder injury. Shane Ray is also expected to play this Sunday after missing the first seven weeks of the year. This should help bolster the linebacker corp in case Davis is not able to suit up on Monday night. Menelik Watson is expected to play and will be counted on to stop the Chiefs’ pass rush.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Healthy Squad

The Chiefs started the week with six players listed on the injury report. Four of the six players were full participants in practice while Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Justin Houston had limited participation in practice, but are still expected to start Monday’s game. This healthy Chiefs team will need to fire on all cylinders in order to defeat a talented Broncos unit.

Denver Broncos’ Injury Report

Questionable:

(ILB) Davis, Todd (Ankle) – Did Not Participate In Practice

(TE) Green, Virgil (Shoulder) – Full Participant In Practice

(WR) Sanders, Emmanuel (Ankle) – Did Not Participate In Practice

(DE) Wolfe, Derek (Hand/Foot) – Limited Participation In Practice

Out: