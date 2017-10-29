Most Texans Kneel During Anthem Following Owner’s Comments

Filed Under: Houston, Houston Texans, National Anthem Protest, Seattle, Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — All but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem Sunday, as the vast majority of the team protested the owner’s “inmates running the prison” comment.

gettyimages 867897616 Most Texans Kneel During Anthem Following Owners Comments

Members of the Houston Texans stand and kneel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Texans had indicated there would be some type of protest following the comments by owner Bob McNair.

McNair issued two apologies attempting to explain his comments after a story in ESPN The Magazine revealed that he said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players protests.

gettyimages 867898064 Most Texans Kneel During Anthem Following Owners Comments

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The entire team took the field about 10 minutes before kickoff. When the anthem started the majority of the active roster (approximately 43 players) took a knee.

It appeared that all of the black players on Houston’s roster took a knee, while at least one white player — Ben Heeney — also knelt.

The players that remained standing were: LB Brian Peters, P Shane Lechler, long snapper Jon Weeks, FB Jay Prosch, T Breno Giacomini, C Nick Martin, C Greg Mancz, TE Ryan Griffin, QB Tom Savage G and G Xavier Su’a-Filo, who is of Samoan decent.

gettyimages 867899056 Most Texans Kneel During Anthem Following Owners Comments

Members of the Seattle Seahawks sit on the bench during the national anthem. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The majority of Seattle’s defensive line continued to sit as it has for most of the season. Before Sunday, very few Texans had been protesting other than on Sept. 24, when 200 players around the league protested following President Donald Trump’s criticism.

By TIM BOOTH

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch