Most Texans Kneel During Anthem Following Owner's Comments All but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem Sunday, as the vast majority of the team protested the owner's "inmates running the prison" comment.

Bush 43 Throws Out First Pitch At Game 5 Of World SeriesFormer President George W. Bush has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 with father and former President George H.W. Bush on the field cheering him on.