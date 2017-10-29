Speed Believed To Have Caused Deadly Head-On Crash

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened early Saturday morning.
Police had the intersection of Peoria Street and Mexico Avenue blocked off for hours.
Police say the driver of a Nissan Maxima was speeding down Peoria when they hit a dip in the road and lost control.
Police say the Nissan slammed into a Jeep traveling in the opposite direction.
Both drivers survived, but the passenger in the Nissan died.
Investigators say drugs and alcohol are not factors. The victim’s identities have not been released.