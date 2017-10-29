One Child Killed In Early Morning Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say multiple shootings have left one juvenile male dead and five people injured in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say the juvenile died after a shooting Sunday at about 3:10 a.m. on Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Shooting- 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway https://t.co/y6IAiGG39A pic.twitter.com/lSsFmCb08A — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) October 29, 2017

Two other juveniles were injured from gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals.

One is in critical and stable condition, and the other is in serious and stable condition.

Authorities say two men and a woman were injured by gunshot wounds at about 12:10 a.m. on Sunday during a large house party on Soft Breeze Way.

They have been taken to local hospitals. Two of them are in critical and stable condition, while the third is in serious and stable condition.

The shootings are being investigated by police.

