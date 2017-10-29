Latest Forecast: One Day Warm Up Before Snow

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We are looking at a one day warming trend before our next quick blast of snow hits the Front Range.

With a high pressure ridge nudging the central Rockies we have drier and warmer air pushing into the region. As a result, it will be sunny and breezy over the state. Temperatures over the eastern plains will be warming into the 60s and 70s for Sunday afternoon.

A cold front is knocking on the door for Monday. This next system will blast in overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The storms wont have much moisture with it. At this point it looks like less than a half-inch for the Denver metro area and a couple of inches in the foothills. Initially, there may be some freezing drizzle early Monday morning. This may make for a few slick roadways. Especially, bridges and overpasses.

On Halloween, there may be a few morning flurries and then the snow ends just in time for Trick or Treating.

We will quickly clear out and warm up by mid-week.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.