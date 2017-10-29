Hit & Run Leaves One Pedestrian Killed, Another Hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed one pedestrian and injured another in Colorado Springs.
Lt. Howard Black says two of three people who were walking across a road in the northern part of the city were hit by a pickup early Sunday morning. One pedestrian was killed, and another sustained minor injuries.
The victims’ names have not been released.
Police have found the vehicle that was involved, and investigators say they know who was driving.
No other information was released.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)