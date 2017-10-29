Exclusive Look At Highly-Anticipated Exhibit In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 got an exclusive preview of one of the Denver Art Museum’s most anticipated exhibits.
“Dior: From Paris To The World” will highlight the famous designers’ work.
A selection of 150 haute couture dresses will be on display, as well as sketches, photograhps and runway videos.
Christian Dior started a revolution after World War II with his designs.
He got rid of the masculine silhouette that was popular in the 1940’s and embraced modern femininity.
This new exhibit will be open at the Denver Art Museum in November 2018.