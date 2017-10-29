Colorado Among The Worst For Trick Or Treating Candy

DENVER (CBS4) – Turns out, Colorado isn’t that great for handing out a lot of Halloween candy.

A study by Ibotta, a Denver-based shopper rewards app, looked at candy purchases across all 50 states for the last two years.

Oregon and Washington topped the rankings as the best states for trick-or-treating, based on average candy purchases per person. Oregon residents spent an average of $40.29 on candy. Washington, New Jersey, Utah and California round out the top five.

Colorado, along with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Ohio were the bottom five for spending money on Halloween candy. Ohio was the worst, spending $11.22 per person.

Nationwide, Americans spent an average of $16.45 per person on Halloween candy.

The study also found Oct. 30 is the worst day to save money on Halloween candy. The best day was Oct. 27.

