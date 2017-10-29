Bush 43 Throws Out First Pitch At Game 5 Of World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George W. Bush has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 with father and former President George H.W. Bush on the field cheering him on.

gettyimages 867960434 Bush 43 Throws Out First Pitch At Game 5 Of World Series

Former United States Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush throw out the ceremonial first pitch before in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The younger Bush was a former controlling owner of the Texas Rangers, but donned an Astros jacket and received a nice round of applause when he stepped on the mound. He then made a nice, firm toss to Houston ace Justin Verlander.

The elder Bush, who is 93 and in a wheelchair, was handed a ball when he came onto the field. The one-time Yale first baseman held it with a perfect grip as the crowd cheered.

gettyimages 867960530 Bush 43 Throws Out First Pitch At Game 5 Of World Series

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros speaks with George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game five of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by David J. Phillip – Pool/Getty Images)

The two talked with Verlander for a couple of minutes before posing for pictures with him. They also took pitchers with Astros owner Jim Crane and his wife Whitney.

The 41st president then announced “Let’s play ball” to the crowd as his son stood behind him smiling.

This wasn’t the first time the 43rd president has thrown out a first pitch at the World Series. He famously did it in Game 3 of the 2001 World Series in New York when the Yankees played the Diamondbacks less than two months after 9/11. That time he wore a black jacket with “FDNY” on the back to honor the firefighters killed in the terrorist attacks.

