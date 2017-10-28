Trump Suggests Michael Moore’s Broadway Debut Was A Flop

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Michael Moore.

gettyimages 8555766681 Trump Suggests Michael Moores Broadway Debut Was A Flop

Michael Moore onstage during “The Terms of My Surrender” On Broadway at Belasco Theatre on September 28, 2017 in New York City. (credit: Santiago Felipe/WireImage)

Trump tweets: “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, several days after Moore’s one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22.

Playbill.com says the anti-Trump show examined America’s current political and cultural landscape.

In August, Moore led the show’s audience to Trump Tower in New York to protest the president’s reaction to deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

