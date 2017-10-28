Remembering Rashaan: Buffaloes Retire Salaam’s No. 19 Jersey

Puerto Rican Puppies Looking For New Homes In ColoradoDozens of dogs that were rescued from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico will be up for adoption soon in Colorado.

Coloradans Dispose Of Prescription Drugs Responsibly On 'Take Back Day'Many Denverites got rid of drugs that have expired or aren't used anymore on Saturday.

Armed Man Killed After Fleeing From OfficersGreeley police say officers shot and killed a suspect after he rammed a police cruiser and brandished a handgun during a pursuit.