Remembering Rashaan: Buffaloes Retire Salaam’s No. 19 Jersey

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – The Colorado Buffaloes retired the jersey of the late Rashaan Salaam, the school’s only Heisman Trophy winner, on Saturday.
The Buffs retired Salaam’s No. 19 jersey between the first and second quarters of the 44-28 win over Cal at Folsom Field.
The 1994 Heisman Trophy winner took his life in 2016 at a park two miles from the stadium where he carved his name into the school’s record books as one of the greatest players in the program’s history.
The Chicago Bears made him a first-round draft pick in 1995, and he rushed for 1,074 yards and 10 touchdowns in winning NFC Rookie of the Year honors.
PHOTO GALLERY: CU 44, Cal 28
Injuries cut short his career, however, as he scored three rushing TDs in the next two years in Chicago and played his last NFL game with the Cleveland Browns in 1999.
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)