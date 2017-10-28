Denver Zoo Names New Red Panda Cubs

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo announced on Saturday the names that have been chosen for their two red panda cubs.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Pabul and Sabal were born at the zoo in late August. The zoo left it up to the public to pick the names.

One option was the football star Manning brothers Peyton and Eli, but that wasn’t the top choice.

Pabul means “puffball” in Tibetan and Sabal is an Indian name that means “strong one.”

The zoo says they’re still mostly out of public view, but can be seen during bottle feedings throughout the day.

