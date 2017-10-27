Wrong Way Driver With Revoked License Slams Into Snowplow

Filed Under: Colorado State Patrol, Drunk Driving Case, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Interstate 76, Snowplow Crash

DENVER (CBS4) – A suspected drunk driver smashed into a snowplow while she was driving the wrong way onto an interstate.

The crash happened late Thursday night at Interstate 76 and 88th while light snow was falling across the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said Elizabeth Rodriguez, 30, was lucky she wasn’t hurt or killed when her car hit the plow.

(credit: CBS)

“It kind of caught the right front of the vehicle and the blade kind of went down the passenger’s side of the vehicle, spun the vehicle out. So fortunately it wasn’t a true head on, it was more of a glancing blow,” Cpl. Nicholas A. Carnival said.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities said says Rodriguez was driving on a revoked license and is a habitual traffic offender. They put her in handcuffs because they said she was being uncooperative during their investigation.

