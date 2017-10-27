COMING UP: The Heroin Fix Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Trail Ridge Road Closes For The Season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the most popular roads in all of Colorado is closed for the season and drivers will have to wait until next year to travel on it.

During the summer months, drivers can travel on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park from Estes Park on the east side of the park to Grand Lake on the west side of the park and back.

The road gives motorists stunning views of the Rockies well above treeline (the road rises to 12,183 feet), and it crosses the Continental Divide.

Road crews often try to clear all the snow before the Memorial Day weekend, but this year an unusually large mid-May snowstorm made that impossible.

LINK: nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/trail_ridge_road.htm

