COMING UP: The Heroin Fix Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Latest Forecast: Warmer Weekend Followed By More Change Monday

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend will start off chilly but we’ll gradually warm up.

It looks like we should be dry statewide with just occasional high clouds passing through.

The weekend will be perfect to hit up the Denver Zoo for “Boo at the Zoo” or “Dinos After Dark” with your family.

Looking ahead to Monday another fast-moving cold front will cross Colorado and behind it our temperatures will fall sharply.

There’ll also be another chance for rain and snow.

It looks like that system will clear out of here by Trick-or-Treat time on Tuesday but it will be cold for all of the little ghosts and goblins.

5day Latest Forecast: Warmer Weekend Followed By More Change Monday

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Warmer Weekend Followed By More Change Monday

Watch meteorologist Lauren Whitney on CBS4 News on weekday evenings at 5, 6, 6:30 p.m. Check out her bio, connect with her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @LaurenCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch