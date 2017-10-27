Latest Forecast: Warmer Weekend Followed By More Change Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend will start off chilly but we’ll gradually warm up.
It looks like we should be dry statewide with just occasional high clouds passing through.
The weekend will be perfect to hit up the Denver Zoo for “Boo at the Zoo” or “Dinos After Dark” with your family.
Looking ahead to Monday another fast-moving cold front will cross Colorado and behind it our temperatures will fall sharply.
There’ll also be another chance for rain and snow.
It looks like that system will clear out of here by Trick-or-Treat time on Tuesday but it will be cold for all of the little ghosts and goblins.
