Latest Forecast: Really Cold Start, Then A Slow Weekend Warmup

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures dropped into the lower teens early Friday morning in Denver just missing the record low of 11° set on October 27, 1925. It was our coldest morning in more than seven months!

In part because of the cold start and in part because chilly air behind Thursday’s cold front will be slow to depart the state, we’ll never warm up much on Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Saturday will be somewhat warmer but high cloudiness will limit warming to the middle and upper 50s which is still below normal for the end of October. But then finally on Sunday we’ll experience highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies.

Another cold front will arrive Sunday night and cause temperatures to drop at least 30 degrees going into Monday. At this time it appears Denver and the Front Range will see some snow mainly in the morning on Monday but just like what happened Thursday, accumulation will be very limited.

A small weather disturbance behind the front will keep temperatures cool for Halloween on Tuesday and perhaps cause a few morning flurries. It should be dry for trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.