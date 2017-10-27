Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet With Drug Take Back Day

COMING UP: The Heroin Fix Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

DENVER (CBS4) – Law enforcement officers across the Denver metro area are expected to collect hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs on Drug Take Back Day.

The City of Denver, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will try to get rid of drug misuse and abuse on Saturday.

The day is a nationwide effort to protect children, reduce drug abuse, and keep tap water safe.

Hundreds of people across the nation are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring those prescription or over-the-counter drugs to the police station.

In Colorado, more than 100 locations will be accepting expired or leftover prescription and over-the-counter drugs from the public.

The sites cannot accept needles or sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, illicit drugs, or pressurized canisters.

According to the DEA, partnering law enforcement agencies collected 900,386 pounds of unwanted medicines (the weight equivalent of 193 police patrol SUVs) during the most recent drug take-back day event in April.

Denver Police drop off locations:
District 1 1311 West 46th Avenue
District 2 3921 Holly Street
District 3 1625 South University Boulevard
District 4 2100 South Clay Street
District 5 4685 Peoria Street
District 6 1566 Washington Street
Police Administration Building 1331 Cherokee Street

Medications can be dropped off at DPD District Stations only on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

LINK: Locations That Take Back Drugs

