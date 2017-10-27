COMING UP: The Heroin Fix Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

‘Just Fix It!’: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

Filed Under: Civic Center Park, I-25 Artists Alliance, McNichols Building, Robert Mangold, Rudi Cerri, The Park People, Yessica Nevarez-Villa

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– A suspected drunk driver plowed through a piece of Denver’s art history early Friday morning.

The driver, Yessica Nevarez-Villa sustained minor injuries but the crash sent her passenger to the hospital with serious injuries.

colfax and bannock crash 6pkg frame 247 Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

(credit: CBS)

It was just before 3 a.m. Friday when Nevarez-Villa, 22, plowed through a metal sculpture of trees in front of the McNichols Building. She not only totaled her car but damaged a piece of art that paved the way for outdoor sculptures in Denver.

colfax suspect yessica nevarez villa Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

Yessica Nevarez-Villa (credit: CBS)

The unnamed piece of art was built by longtime Denver artist Robert Mangold in 1975. The damage the crash caused was a shock to the city’s Art Administrator.

colfax and bannock crash 6pkg frame 604 Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

Rudi Cerri, Denver’s Public Art Administrator (credit: CBS)

“It’s one of our few pieces that we have from the 1970s. It’s a shame to lose one of Robert’s pieces,” said Rudi Cerri, Denver’s Public Art Administrator.

colfax and bannock crash 6pkg frame 999 Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

(credit: CBS)

Mangold still works at his studio in the Wash Park area of Denver. He doesn’t like to brag but his installation, described by many as “trees,” was the start of a movement by Colorado artists to beautify the area.

colfax and bannock crash 6pkg frame 1093 Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

CBS4’s Jamie Leary interviews Denver artist Robert Mangold (credit: CBS)

In November of 1975, The Park People and the I-25 Artists Alliance got together to figure out a way to incorporate art to the city. The Park People asked artists to produce models for 17 original sites. Civic Center Park was one of them and Mangolds tree sculpture was born.

colfax and bannock crash 6pkg frame 1213 Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

(credit: CBS)

“Would you believe the we got the state, the state house, to donate $10,000 on that project?” Mangold said.

The city says it’s confident Mangold’s sculpture will be fixed and is in the process of hiring a fabricator to work on repairs.

colfax and bannock crash 6pkg frame 544 Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

(credit: CBS)

Mangold doesn’t see it as a lost cause either. For him, it comes with the trade.

“If you had as many pieces scattered around the world and at one time Denver as I do, something is going to be damaged sometime and usually there’s at least one being damaged all the time and you can’t get mad about it. You just fix it!” said Mangold.

colfax and bannock crash 6pkg frame 1933 Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

(credit: CBS)

As for the suspect in the crash, she hasn’t officially been charged with drinking and driving but police suspect alcohol and speed are factors.

colfax and bannock crash 6pkg frame 909 Just Fix It!: Artist Reacts To Art Damaged In Rollover Crash

CBS4’s Jamie Leary interviews Denver artist Robert Mangold (credit: CBS)

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Weather App
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch