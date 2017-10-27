New Signs Remind Drivers To Share The Road With Cyclists

COMING UP: The Heroin Fix Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

By Joel Hillan

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– On an average day the stretch of Highway 36 from Boulder to Lyons sees 16,000 cars and as many as 600 cyclists all sharing the roads.

Nearby, new signs are being piloted by Boulder County to help educate drivers and cyclists.

Most days Steve Young and Bill Kellagher ride their bikes along this stretch of Hygiene Road off Highway 36 in Boulder County. They say, by and large drivers are respectful.

“We had those rear-facing cameras going for a while and you could see just about every motorist come up to you, they’d show down a little bit and then pull out just over the yellow line to give you space,” said Kellagher.

The space required by the law is three feet, even if you have to cross the double yellow line to allow the space.

Now there are signs reminding drivers of this shared responsibility. The signs made possible by a partnership with the non-profit Cyclists 4 Community.

“A lot of drivers weren’t aware of that law so these signs help them become more aware of it,” said Russ Chandler, Co-founder of Cyclists 4 Community.

Chandler co-founded the non-profit for disaster relief following the floods, now they raises money for bicycle safety and awareness.

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews Russ Chandler, Co-founder of Cyclists 4 Community. (credit: CBS)

“Working on what can we do in the short term, what can we do in the long term to make road cycling safer in Boulder County and this is good, quick first milestone,” said Chandler.

Because when it comes to bicycle safety the stakes are high.

“What I’d really like them to understand is just how vulnerable we are as cyclists. We’re just out here with basically a layer of cloth between us and them and the road. Plenty of people get real, hurt in their interactions with cars,” said Kellagher.

On Nov. 2, the Cyclists 4 Community will be holding a fundraiser at the Full Cycle taproom off of 17th and Pearl. It is $20 in advance for food and two beverages. The first 50 people will get free bicycle lights.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

