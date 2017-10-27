Battle Shaping Up Over 4/20 Rally Permit

COMING UP: The Heroin Fix Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– A battle is shaping up over who will get the permit to organize next year’s annual 4/20 rally in Civic Center Park.

It is the day every year the park between the City County Building and the state Capitol is filled with pungent smoke. Now there is a fight over who will get the permit.

420 rally civic ctr 6pkg frame 2465

(credit: CBS)

First in line outside Parks and Recreation Department offices in the Wellington Webb building is a representative of the marijuana dispensary Euflora.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked Chloe Robinson what it was like waiting in line for hours on end.

420 permits 6pkg frame 491

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Chloe Robinson (credit: CBS)

When he asked, “Cold out here?” She replied, “Yes, definitely cold.”

Her boss is critical of the past handling of the event. We reached Pepe Breton, owner of Euflora.

420 permits 6pkg frame 827

Pepe Breton, owner of Euflora (credit: CBS)

“They did a horrible job not good security the talent wasn’t great,” he said.

And he adds the event contractor owes tens of thousands of dollars to them.

civic center trash 6pkg2 frame 1907

(credit: CBS)

“I was approached by one of the managers who said we need a $23,000 loan to save the event,” Breton said.

He has filed a lawsuit against the contractor Civic Center Productions.

civic center trash 6pkg2 frame 120

(credit: CBS)

The actual holder of the permit for the 4/20 event is Miguel Lopez. He has held it for nine years and has priority status, but is now appealing a three-year suspension over issues at this year’s event. There were complaints about trash and security.

miguel lopez

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Miguel Lopez. (credit: CBS)

Because the hearing officer has yet to issue a decision, the permit process may be delayed.

Cyndi Karvaski, the spokesperson for the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation says the decision is not due until as late as Nov. 9.

420 permits 6pkg frame 2087

Cyndi Karvaski, the spokesperson for the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation (credit: CBS)

“We will not at this time be giving out a permit for 4/20 on November 1,” she said.

CBS4’s Sallinger asked the woman sitting on a lawn chair in line, “What would you say if i told you they arent’ going to give it out November 1?”

420 permits 6pkg frame 401

(credit: CBS)

With a smile she replied, “I’m part of the team so it’s all good.”

4 20 rally 5vo frame 0

(credit: CBS)

Lopez, the permit holder called Euflora’s bid for the permit “grandstanding.” Civic Center Productions has not yet returned calls for comment on the lawsuit.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

