Battle Shaping Up Over 4/20 Rally Permit

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4)– A battle is shaping up over who will get the permit to organize next year’s annual 4/20 rally in Civic Center Park.

It is the day every year the park between the City County Building and the state Capitol is filled with pungent smoke. Now there is a fight over who will get the permit.

First in line outside Parks and Recreation Department offices in the Wellington Webb building is a representative of the marijuana dispensary Euflora.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked Chloe Robinson what it was like waiting in line for hours on end.

When he asked, “Cold out here?” She replied, “Yes, definitely cold.”

Her boss is critical of the past handling of the event. We reached Pepe Breton, owner of Euflora.

“They did a horrible job not good security the talent wasn’t great,” he said.

And he adds the event contractor owes tens of thousands of dollars to them.

“I was approached by one of the managers who said we need a $23,000 loan to save the event,” Breton said.

He has filed a lawsuit against the contractor Civic Center Productions.

The actual holder of the permit for the 4/20 event is Miguel Lopez. He has held it for nine years and has priority status, but is now appealing a three-year suspension over issues at this year’s event. There were complaints about trash and security.

Because the hearing officer has yet to issue a decision, the permit process may be delayed.

Cyndi Karvaski, the spokesperson for the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation says the decision is not due until as late as Nov. 9.

“We will not at this time be giving out a permit for 4/20 on November 1,” she said.

CBS4’s Sallinger asked the woman sitting on a lawn chair in line, “What would you say if i told you they arent’ going to give it out November 1?”

With a smile she replied, “I’m part of the team so it’s all good.”

Lopez, the permit holder called Euflora’s bid for the permit “grandstanding.” Civic Center Productions has not yet returned calls for comment on the lawsuit.

